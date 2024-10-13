Home
Baba Siddique’s body taken to Cooper hospital for postmortem

The body of Siddique (66), who was shot dead by three assailants in Mumbai on Saturday, was shifted from Lilavati Hospital to Cooper Hospital around 6 am, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 03:13 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 03:13 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtra

