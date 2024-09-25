'Why was he shot in the head?': Bombay High Court says Badlapur encounter could've been avoided

The bench raised questions on the shoot-out and said it could have been avoided if the police had tried to overpower Shinde first.
The HC also asked as to why the accused was shot in the head, instead of opening fire on his hand or legs first.
The court said while it was not raising any suspicion at this stage, it was very hard to believe that Shinde managed to seize a pistol from a police officer and open fire.
It is not very easy to unlock and open fire from a pistol, it said.
The court was hearing a petition filed by the father of Akshay Shinde, who was killed in a shoot-out by the police on September 24, seeking a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the "fake encounter".
Anna Shinde, in his plea filed through advocate Amit Katarnaware, alleged that his son was killed in a "fake encounter".
The petition sought for a SIT to be formed to probe the killing and for the high court to monitor the investigation.
Shinde, 24, was accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district.
He was being taken to Badlapur from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai on Monday evening in connection with an FIR registered against him on the complaint of his former wife when the firing incident took place, which resulted in his death, police earlier said.
Akshay Shinde was killed near Mumbra bypass in Thane when he allegedly snatched the gun of a policeman while he was being ferried in a police vehicle as part of a probe into a case, as per police.
After he shot and injured an API, another officer from the police escort team fired at him, and he was declared dead by doctors at the Kalwa civic hospital, the police had claimed.
The government on Tuesday said the state CID will conduct a probe into the death of Akshay Shinde.