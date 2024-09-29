Badlapur encounter death: Accused Akshay Shinde buried amid security

Thane: The mortal remains of Akshay Shinde were buried amid unprecedented security arrangements because of protests by locals in the Ulhasnagar locality of Thane district on Sunday.

Akshay Shinde (24), who was the prime accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case involving two minor girls, was shot dead during an encounter with a police escort party when he allegedly managed to secure the pistol of a police officer and fired three rounds before being shot dead.

There were protests by locals in Badlapur, Kalyan, Ambernath and Ulhasnagar localities against his burial.

On Sunday evening, the mortal remains were buried at the Shantinagar crematorium in Ulhasnagar.

Security arrangements remain tight in the Shantinagar vicinity.