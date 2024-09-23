Badlapur sexual assault case: Primary accused Akshay Shinde shot dead in crossfire with police

Thane: In a shocking turn of events, Akshay Shinde, the prime accused in the case involving sexual assault of two minor girls in a school in Badlapur, Thane district, died during an exchange of fire with the police on Monday.

Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh More, who was part of the escort team, sustained gun-shot wounds and is undergoing treatment.

The incident took place near the Mumbra Bypass when he was being escorted from Taloja Jail to Thane.

Shinde (23) was rushed to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa, where he was pronounced dead on admission.

He was being escorted by police for investigations in a sexual assault case filed by his wife.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, confirmed that the accused was killed in retaliatory fire by the police.