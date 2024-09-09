Battle for 'Pawar' intensifies in Baramati as Ajit's nephew enters fray ahead of Maharashtra polls

Mumbai: As Ajit Pawar moves from district to district as part of the 'Jan Samman Yatra', his nephew Yugendra Pawar is all set to launch the 'Sampark Daura' on Tuesday as Baramati once again heads for a Pawar-vs-Pawar battle or for that matter, an NCP vs NCP (SP) fight.

Yugendra Pawar is the son of Ajit Pawar's younger brother Sriniwas Pawar.

Yugendra, who has sided with NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, emerged in the political scene ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and worked for Supriya Sule who won the elections from Baramati for the fourth time defeating Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar.

Sunetra Pawar was later appointed as a Rajya Sabha member.

“We will go from village to village and speak to people,” Yugendra Pawar said on Monday on the eve of the 'Swabhiman Yatra'.

Asked whether he would contest the polls, Yogendra Pawar said, “We have to connect with the people, we have to know their issues.”

Asked about Ajit Pawar’s statement that he is not keen to contest, Yugendra refused to comment.