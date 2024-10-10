Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata: Maharashtra govt passes resolution to urge Centre to confer late industrialist with country's highest civilian award

<p>The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution to urge the Centre to confer a 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award, to late Ratan Tata.</p><p>Tata, 86, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night.</p><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rip-ratan-tata-passes-away-latest-updates-tributes-pour-in-tata-group-chairman-mumbai-maharashtra-funeral-last-rights-reaction-age-relationships-3226844">RIP Ratan Tata: As tributes pour in, track all updates in our blog.</a></strong></em></p><p>The Maharashtra government has decided to hold a state funeral for the late industrialist.</p><p>Tata's mortal remains is being kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for people to pay respects.</p><p>A funeral will be held afterwards.</p>