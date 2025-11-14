<p>Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which is a key constituent of the BJP-led NDA, said that the victory of the ruling alliance in Bihar reflects that people have chosen Mangal-raj than Jungle-raj.</p><p>“The historic mandate in Bihar is an emphatic vote of confidence in the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. The people of Bihar have delivered a clear and unmistakable message — they have rejected the forces of corruption, chaos and jungle raj, and chosen the path of Mangal Raj, development and dignity,” said Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, who is the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party leader. </p><p>“The Congress and its allies, surviving only on caste arithmetic and divisive narratives, have been decisively wiped out,” said Dr Shinde, the son of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.</p> .<p>"The Congress slipping to single digits exposes a simple truth that (Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi commands zero political credibility in one of India’s most politically aware states. Their caste card, their communal card, their fabricated narratives — everything has collapsed,” he said.</p><p>“Bihar’s poor, backward communities, women, youth, farmers and workers have overwhelmingly backed the NDA. This mandate is a ringing endorsement of Nitish Kumar's clean governance, stability and people-first approach. Despite relentless attacks from the so-called opposition, the people have chosen security, trust and progress over opportunism and empty promises,” said Dr Shinde. </p> .<p>"The powerful pro-incumbency wave in Bihar demolishes the opposition’s propaganda that India wants ‘change’. Yes — India wants change, but a change from disorder to stability, from corruption to accountability, from jungle raj to good governance. And only the NDA represents that change,” he added. </p><p>Hitting out at Gandhi, he said that it is deeply regrettable that the Leader of Opposition stooped to making the SIR issue the centre of the campaign, and even attempted to undermine the credibility of the Election Commission — an institution respected across the world. </p><p>"The people of Bihar have rejected this reckless and irresponsible politics outright. They have chosen democracy over disruption. Bihar has spoken — loudly, clearly and decisively. The NDA is the future. I wholeheartedly congratulate the voters and the people of Bihar on this historic mandate and extend my best wishes to the incoming government,” he added.</p>