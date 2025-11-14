Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 'Mangal-raj over jungle-raj': Shiv Sena hails BJP's victory

“The Congress and its allies, surviving only on caste arithmetic and divisive narratives, have been decisively wiped out,” said Dr Shinde, the son of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 10:57 IST
Published 14 November 2025, 10:57 IST
