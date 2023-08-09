Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

BJP activist from Nagpur Sana Khan missing from Jabalpur

Sources said one suspect has been picked up for questioning by the police.
Last Updated 09 August 2023, 14:32 IST

Nagpur-based BJP activist Sana Khan is reportedly missing from Jabalpur for over a week now and massive investigations by the Maharashtra police and their counterparts in Madhya Pradesh have been launched to find her.

Sana Khan alias Heena (35) is attached to BJP’s Minority Cell in Nagpur. On 1 August, she left for Jabalpur to meet her business partner Amit alias Pappu Sahu. The police feel that she could have been killed. 

When the family could not get in touch with Sana Khan failed, brother Mohsin Khan – who cares for her 13-year-old son - lodged a complaint with the Jabalpur Police and her mother Mehrunissa filed a complaint with Mankapur Police in Nagpur.

A team of Nagpur police also left for Jabalpur for the investigations. Latest reports from Jabalpur said that one suspect has been picked up for questioning. "My sister left on 1 August for Jabalpur and after reaching there called us that she has reached, however, what was concerning is that there were some issues there," said her brother.

A resident of Gorabazar in Bilhari, Sahu runs a wayside eatery, Ashirwad Dhaba on the Jabalpur-Damoh highway in MP purportedly in partnership with his wife Sana whom he reportedly married around six months ago.

It may be mentioned, Sana Khan's photos are there in social media platforms with several senior BJP leaders. 

(Published 09 August 2023, 14:32 IST)
India News BJP Crime Jabalpur Sana Khan

