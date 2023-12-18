BJP and opposition trade barbs in Maharashtra council over Dawood 'relative' link claim

Khadse said that Mahajan had attended a wedding in Nashik in which relatives of Dawood Ibrahim were also present.

“If the state government can set up a SIT to probe the alleged links between Badgujar and Salim Kuttathen why not an inquiry be constituted against the minister?,” Khadse asked.

Leader of the Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve demanded that Mahajan be sacked from the Cabinet.

Fadnavis said that such topics are being raised as former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is present in the Council.

Fadnavis said that Mahajan, who was then Nashik’s guardian minister, and many other party leaders and officials had attended the wedding of the nephew of a Muslim cleric, the Sheher-e-Khatib, in Nashik around six years ago.

“We've confirmed that the Sheher-e-Khatib or the groom’s family had no links with Dawood, and even the bride’s side had no such connections. However, after the allegations were levelled, I (as then Chief Minister and Home Minister) had appointed an inquiry committee headed by an officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police and his report also confirmed the same,” Fadnavis said.

"Khadse is a frustrated man as he suffered political and financial setbacks,” said Mahajan.

Khadse, who belongs to the Sharad Pawar camp of NCP, showed photos of the cabinet minister attending a wedding and alleged that the family is related to Dawood Ibrahim, the prime accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case.

Council chairperson Neelam Gorhe directed that the name of the minister be removed from the proceeding. She also rejected the opposition's demand for a discussion.