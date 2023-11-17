BJP govt 'benefitting' Adani with another 'revdi': Cong on Dharavi redevelopment project

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that as per reports the Maharashtra Urban Development Department – which had originally expressed its reservations about relaxing the rules – "has been compelled to issue a notification that removes the provision of indexation in Dharavi's real estate Transferable Development Rights (TDR) and made it mandatory for all Mumbai builders to buy the first 40 percent of their TDRs from Adani."

"This has the effect of greatly increasing the value of TDRs accruing to Adani – and Adani alone – from the Dharavi project," he alleged.