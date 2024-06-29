BJP holds review meeting to chalk out roadmap for Maharashtra Assembly polls

Mumbai: In the first major exercise to plan for Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra post the debacle in Lok Sabha elections, union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bhupender Yadav held a high-level meeting in Mumbai on Saturday to chart out a roadmap for the state elections.

Vaishnaw, who is the Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology and Yadav, the Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, held a meeting with the top BJP leadership of the state.

BJP’s pointsperson and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, his Mumbai counterpart Ashish Shelar and about two dozen prominent party leaders from the state attended the meeting.