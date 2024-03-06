NCP (SCP) hits back at Amit Shah: BJP now a 'bhrasht logon ka parivar'

“Everybody knows that if you want free publicity, you just have to mention the name of Pawar and people start listening to you. Because BJP and Shah have nothing to show as work they are talking like this to divert attention from their failures. Shah is talking about us, but he should tell the country what they have done in the last 10 years like unemployment, price rise, inflation and putting People in trouble. They must explain these things first to people,” Crasto said.

“What the BJP has only done in the last five years is that they have taken the corrupt people in their party, put them in their washing machine, used their washing powder and cleaned them up,” he said.

“They are talking about 'Modi ka parivar', but it is now a 'bhrasht logon ka parivar'. They are making a parivar out of 'bhrasht' (corrupt) people."

"Shah, before questioning others, should question himself. He and his party should look in the mirror and ask what they have done for the people of this country,” said Crasto.

“Everybody knows that Pawar, in the 50 years of his political career, 55 years to be precise, has served the people of Maharashtra and India, and the people are happy with him. So the BJP that has indulged in cleaning people of corruption and taking them in their party and has failed to give good governance, has no right to question Pawar,” he added.