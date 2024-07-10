BJP MLAs slam opposition for boycotting all-party meet on quota in Maharashtra

Members of the treasury benches trooped into the well of the House, slamming the opposition.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar accused the government of creating a social divide and remembering the opposition when things spiral out of control.

"Social tensions are the sin of the Mahayuti government," he alleged.

BJP MLA Sanjay Kute objected, saying all-party meetings were held earlier also to discuss the quota issue and the opposition attended them.

He claimed that Congress and NCP leaders have opposed reservation to Marathas.

It is the BJP-led government which gave reservation to Marathas, Kute said.