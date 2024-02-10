BJP workers booked for attack on journalist Nikhil Wagle's car in Pune

Based on a complaint lodged by a woman, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Parvati police station under sections 147 (rioting), 336 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The FIR states that the complainant and a few others were protecting Wagle's car even as some BJP workers allegedly hurled stones at the vehicle and injured them, he said.

A case has also been registered against Wagle and the city unit presidents of the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress for allegedly violating section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), he said.

"A case has been registered against them as the event was being held without police permission," said Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police.

Earlier, a case was registered against Wagle for allegedly making offensive remarks against the PM and Advani.

Wagle has been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC at Vishrambaug police station.

According to the police, senior BJP leader Sunil Deodhar had filed a complaint against the 64-year-old journalist on Tuesday over his controversial comments.