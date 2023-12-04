BJP workers chant Devendra Fadnavis' name when asked who would take oath as next Maharashtra CM

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Bhandara, state BJP President Chandrashekar Bawankule asked as to who would take oath as the next Chief Minister at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, to which, the party workers responded: “Devendra Fadnavis… Devendra Fadnavis”.

Bawankule, an MLC and former minister, said that to realise the dream, the party cadres would have to work hard.

He said that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are a few months away and party workers need to resolve to get 45 of the 48 MPs elected from Maharashtra and ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi a third term.

Fadnavis headed the BJP-Shiv Sena government October 31, 2014 - November 12, 2019, however, after the Assembly polls, Uddhav Thackeray demanded that the post of Chief Minister be made rotational, which the BJP rejected. With the support of a group of NCP led by Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis became the Chief Minister again 23-28 November, 2019, but the government collapsed.