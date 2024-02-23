Blow the trumpet, says NCP (SP) after getting new symbol

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India has allotted the ‘man blowing turha’ symbol (tutari) to Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar.

The tutari has big relevance in Maharashtra.

Leaders of the Sharad Pawar-led group hailed the symbol and said that they are ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The development comes days after the Election Commission declared the group led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the real NCP party and allotted the clock symbol - which came as a major blow to the 25-year-old party’s founder Sharad Pawar.

“The Tutari in the form of great valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had once deafened the emperor of Delhi. It is a great honour for our party to get Tutari (Man Blowing Turha) as our symbol for upcoming elections. Our Tutari is now ready to shake Delhi's throne under the leadership of Sharad Pawar,” the NCP (SP) said in a post on X.