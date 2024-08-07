BMC officer booked, two held by ACB for seeking Rs 2 crore bribe from property developer in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officer and nabbed two persons for seeking Rs 2 crore bribe from a property developer in exchange of not razing illegal floors of his building, officials said on Wednesday.

The main accused was identified as Mandar Ashok Tari, a designated officer of the BMC's K East Ward office in Andheri East, an official said.

Two private persons, Mohammed Shahjada Yasin Shah and Pratik Vijay Pise (both 33), were apprehended by the Mumbai ACB on Tuesday while they were collecting Rs 75 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe amount, he said, adding that Tari is a wanted accused in the case.