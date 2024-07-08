BMW hit-and-run case: Who is Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, accused of driving car?

A woman in Mumbai's Worli died while her husband was injured when a BMW car being driven by the son of a local Shiv Sena leader rammed into their two-wheeler in the early hours of Sunday.
The accident took place around 5.30 am between Atria Mall and Worli along the Mumbai Coastal Road when the couple were on way to the Sassoon Dock in Colaba to purchase fish stock for selling it in the local market.
The victim, Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and her husband, Pradik Nakhwa (50), who is recovering from his injuries, were residents of Koliwada in Worli.
The suspect Mihir Shah (24) is on the run.
Who is Mihir Shah?
Mihir is the son of Rajesh Shah, who is the Palghar Unit Deputy leader of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).
Mihir, who only studied till class 10, was helping his father in his construction and real estate business thereafter.
Accompanied by his driver Rajrishi Rajendrasingh Bidawat, who is currently in police custody, Mihir at the time of the accident was allegedly driving the BMW in a drunken state.
According to police sources, Mihir was at a bar with some friends in Juhu and then left for home. On the way, he insisted that he would drive and took the wheels from the driver.
The luxury car was later found in an abandoned state in Kala Nagar, Bandra East area.
According to a police official, Rajesh and Rajrishi were brought to Worli Police station after the incident.
The two were arrested after a preliminary probe established their alleged role in the fatal crash.
Rajesh and Rajrishi have been booked under Sections, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which recently replaced the Indian Penal Code.
Speaking about the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the law was equal for everyone, and no one would be spared.
The CM said, "The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law."
He also said that the police will not shield anyone.
"The Mumbai accident is unfortunate. I have spoken to the police department to take strict action," he added.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray who represents the Worli constituency, demanded immediate action against the accused.
Taking to X, Aaditya wrote, "Visited the Worli Police Station today and met with senior police officers investigating into the hit and run case that occurred in Worli today. I will not go into the political leanings of Mr Shah, the accused of the hit and run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice."
"MLC Sunil Shinde ji and I also met Mr Nakwa, the husband of the victim and promised him that we will do everything to bring the accused to justice."
(With PTI inputs)
Published 08 July 2024, 06:05 IST