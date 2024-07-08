BMW hit-and-run case: Who is Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, accused of driving car?

A woman in Mumbai's Worli died while her husband was injured when a BMW car being driven by the son of a local Shiv Sena leader rammed into their two-wheeler in the early hours of Sunday.

The accident took place around 5.30 am between Atria Mall and Worli along the Mumbai Coastal Road when the couple were on way to the Sassoon Dock in Colaba to purchase fish stock for selling it in the local market.

The victim, Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and her husband, Pradik Nakhwa (50), who is recovering from his injuries, were residents of Koliwada in Worli.

The suspect Mihir Shah (24) is on the run.