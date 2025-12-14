<p>Nagpur: Ahead of the vulture release in Melghat Tiger Reserve (MTR) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has conducted a one-day workshop on “Bringing Back The Apex Scavenger” - which will go a long way in the Jatayu conservation programme. </p><p>“This workshop will be very helpful for the success of the vulture release programme in MTR”, said Kishor Rithe, Director, BNHS.</p><p>Adarsh Reddy, Field Director MTR is personally guiding the Vulture release programme in Melghat. </p><p>The workshop was conducted at Shahanur, Akot Wildlife Division, Akola.</p><p>It may be mentioned, 15 long billed vultures were brought from Pinjore in Haryana in April 2025 to be released in the MTR. </p>.BNHS to reintroduce slender-billed vulture and white-rumped vulture in Assam in 2026.<p>The vultures have been trained in feeding on their own and also to acclimatize in the local environment in the last 8 months. The vultures will be released soon in the MTR. </p><p>Before releasing the vultures in MTR, it was decided to make the local veterinarians and the forest staff aware of the prices. </p><p>Around 30 animal husbandry practitioners from Amravati and Buldhana district, wildlife veterinarians and field biologists from MTR.</p><p>The workshop had sessions on vulture conservation, husbandry care, reintroduction protocol, rescue and rehabilitation.</p><p>Rahul Singh Tolia, Deputy Chief Conservator of Forest, Akot Wildlife Division addressed the participants.</p><p>Dr Krishna, Senior Veterinarian working at BNHS Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre (VCBC), Rani, Assam delivered the welcome address highlighting the BNHS efforts and role in vulture conservation. He also explained the probable incidents which may happen after vultures are released and how to tackle the situation and treat the birds.</p><p>Sooryajit Soorya P, conservation biologist at BNHS spoke on ecological importance of vulture, and how to identify the vulture species, cultural and mythological importance.</p><p>Another presentation was given by Abhijit Das, conservation biologist, BNHS on story of Vulture decline, historical evidence of Vulture in Satpuda hills, vulture safe zone activities -road transect, pharmacy survey and food availability in Melghat landscape.</p>