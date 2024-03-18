Bombay HC calls for preventive measures for air pollution, says situation in Mumbai 'emergent'

Mumbai: The approach to tackle air pollution in Mumbai cannot be remedial anymore, it has to be preventive, the Bombay High Court said on Monday, describing the situation in the city as "emergent".

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice G S Kulkarni said the law and rules on air pollution were in place, but now their implementation was required.

While the air quality index in the city may be satisfactory, it will return to being poor or in the worse category in a few months, it said.