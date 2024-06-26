Bombay High Court dismiss plea challenging ban on burqa, hijab

“The decision of the college administration was arbitrary, unreasonable, bad-in-law and perverse,” the petition has claimed.

The second and third years of B.Sc and B.Sc (Computer Science) programmes, in the petition, had claimed that the new dress code violates their fundamental rights to privacy, dignity, and religious freedom.

"Apart from the right to practice their religion, the petitioners were also relying on their right to choice and privacy while opposing the college's decision,” said Altaf Khan, the lawyer of the petitioners.

Asked about what decision he would take, he said that he would consult the parents of students and take a final call. “We would stay the grounds and then take a decision to move the apex court,” he said.

Advocate Anil Anturkar, who represented the college, said that the ban applies to all religious symbols and is not targeted at Muslims. “The dress code applies to all students, not just Muslims,” he said.

"Our Constitution allows everyone in the country to follow their religion. We hope that the Supreme Court will definitely allow girls to wear hijab in schools and colleges,” said Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi.

Besides moving the court, the girl students have also written to the Chancellor, Vice Chancellor of the Mumbai University and the University Grants Commission, requesting their intervention to uphold the spirit of imparting education to all citizens without discrimination.