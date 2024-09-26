Bombay High Court formally strikes down Amendment to IT Rules

The Bombay High Court on Thursday formally struck down the Amendment to IT Rules, 2021 which allowed the centre to set up a Fact Check Unit to censor fake news, Bar and Bench reported.

"In view of the majority opinion, the rule 3(1)(v) is declared unconstitutional and is struck down. Petions are accordingly allowed.", the judgment, passed by a bench of Justices AS Gadkari and Neela Gokhale read.

The Bombay HC had on Friday struck down the 2023 amendments to the Information Technology (IT) Rules. It was challenged in court by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and others.

More to follow...