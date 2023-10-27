Bombay Natural History Society to display Dr Salim Ali’s personal belongings during Bird Week

Mumbai: As part of the larger goal of conservation of nature, the Mumbai-headquartered Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has planned a series of initiatives for the Maharashtra government’s Bird Week which includes the display of a large number of personal belongings of Dr Salim Ali, the legendary ‘Birdman of India’.

The Bird Week is celebrated between November 5-12 every year.

The BNHS would honour the legacy of Dr Salim Ali by displaying a collection of his personal belongings, including letters, diaries, field notes, typewriters, cameras, binoculars, passports, and awards.