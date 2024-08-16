'Boss not giving them permission': MVA takes aim at EC for not announcing Maharashtra polls

Mumbai: The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has slammed the Election Commission of India for not announcing the poll schedule of Maharashtra along with that of Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir saying that it appears that the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti needs more time for “fake promises”.

Leaders of the MVA comprising Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) also questioned the plans of “one nation, one election” planned by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“For all that talk of “one nation, one election”, the Entirely Compromised Commission (aka Election commission) states “constraint on security forces” as a reason to not hold elections in Maharashtra, with simultaneous elections in J&K,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray posted on X.

“What then has changed under the “strong leadership of the BJP” in J&K? Terror attacks are on the rise, which is a fact. Another reason they give is the “rains” in Maharashtra and therefore they haven’t completed their formalities. Only Maharashtra has monsoons, not other states, as per the election commission. What a shame this once famed institution is turning out to be! I guess their boss isn’t yet giving them permission to hold elections in Maharashtra,” said Aaditya, the son of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.