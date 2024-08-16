'Boss not giving them permission': MVA takes aim at EC for not announcing Maharashtra polls

Mumbai: The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has slammed the Election Commission of India for not announcing the poll schedule of Maharashtra along with that of Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir saying that it appears that the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti needs more time for “fake promises”.
Leaders of the MVA comprising Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) also questioned the plans of “one nation, one election” planned by the BJP-led government at the Centre.
“For all that talk of “one nation, one election”, the Entirely Compromised Commission (aka Election commission) states “constraint on security forces” as a reason to not hold elections in Maharashtra, with simultaneous elections in J&K,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray posted on X.
“What then has changed under the “strong leadership of the BJP” in J&K? Terror attacks are on the rise, which is a fact. Another reason they give is the “rains” in Maharashtra and therefore they haven’t completed their formalities. Only Maharashtra has monsoons, not other states, as per the election commission. What a shame this once famed institution is turning out to be! I guess their boss isn’t yet giving them permission to hold elections in Maharashtra,” said Aaditya, the son of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
"This illegal and unconstitutional regime has no moral right to continue. They never had one. The state has rejected them once and will reject them again. Seems like the EC is giving them breathing time to allow their contractors to loot our State,” he said.
NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said that the BJP-led Maha Yuti wants more time to fool the people with their fake promises.
“They want to lure the people into voting for them by announcing a monsoon of schemes and freebies that they know they will not be able to fulfill. Proof of fooling the people was disclosed by their Maha Yuti leader Ravi Rana when he said the 'Ladki Behen Yojana' money will be taken back if they do not get the votes. “But the truth is, none of these tactics are going to work for them because the people of Maharashtra are wise and they will once again reject the Maha Yuti in the forthcoming Maharashtra polls,” he said.
Published 16 August 2024, 12:31 IST