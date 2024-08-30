Bow my head at Shivaji's feet and apologise: PM Modi on statue collapse

'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name or a king. For us, he is our deity. Today, I bow my head at his feet and apologise to my deity,' Modi said, after laying the foundation stone of the Rs 76,000 crore Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.