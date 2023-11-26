'Caste census is the only solution': Chhagan Bhujbal wants Shinde Committee scrapped, stay on Kunbi certificate issuance

However, Bhujbal has maintained that he was not against reservation to Marathas but their backdoor entry into the OBC reservation bracket.

It may be mentioned, the Shinde-government had appointed a high-level Committee headed by Justice Sandeep Shinde (Retd) to decide the procedure for granting Kunbi caste certificates to the Marathas in the Marathwada region. The Kunbi community, a sub-caste of Marathas, would be eligible for reservation in the OBC category.

The Kunbi-Maratha and Marathi-Kunbi certificates would enable them to get reservation in jobs and education and the OBC community fears the dilution of their quota.

According to the claims of Jarange-Patil, 32 lakh records of Kunbi have been found over the past couple of months.