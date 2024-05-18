Central Railway revives Neral-Matheran toy train to maintain heritage steam engine look

Raigad/Mumbai: The Indian Railways have revived the charm of steam engines in the toy-train that runs in the hill station of Matheran in Raigad district near Mumbai.

The Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway runs the Neral-Matheran toy-train, which is very popular.

The Neral-Matheran Light Railway which is one amongst the few Heritage Mountain Railways in India has completed 116 glorious years with the first toy train service run by steam engine which started in 1907.

A special team of engineers and technicians at Parel Workshop of Central Railway have been working 24x7 to make modifications, create a model of the steam engine hood and make necessary changes so as to ensure smooth running of the engine and maintaining the heritage look as well.

“The entire process of giving the heritage look involved a lot of technical processes, including removal of hoods of existing engine, manufacture and fitting of new heritage steam Loco like hood, modification in the present diesel engine, fitting of steam vapour and sound producing system and finally painting of the engine with the new heritage hood and decorating the same with stickers as per requirement,” a Central Railway spokesperson said on Friday.