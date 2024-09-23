Central Railway signs MoU on waste management

Mumbai: The Central Railway has taken a significant step towards environmental sustainability by signing a MoU with Shakti Plastic Industries, focusing on the reduction of plastic waste and the implementation of effective waste management solutions at selected stations within the Mumbai division including the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This strategic partnership is aligned with the broader national and regional policies aimed at waste reduction and recycling, underscoring Central Railway's commitment to sustainable practices.

The collaboration will initiate a pilot project aimed at enhancing waste management at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and the Wadibunder depot, a Central Railway spokesperson said.

The objectives of this MoU are multifaceted: firstly, to improve waste management practices at Central Railway stations and coaching depots through a comprehensive recycling and waste reduction program; secondly, to assess the feasibility and effectiveness of these recycling practices for potential long-term adoption across the Indian Railways network.

Under the terms of the MoU, Central Railway will provide the necessary space and permissions for Shakti Plastic to undertake the collection, segregation, and recycling of plastic waste found at CSMT station and from trains at the Wadibunder depot.

In a reciprocal arrangement, Shakti Plastic will contribute to the initiative by providing items manufactured from the recycled plastic, such as benches and dustbins, which will be used to enhance the infrastructure at CSMT railway station.

This collaborative effort is expected to yield significant benefits, not only in terms of improving waste management at the stations but also in reducing the burden of disposal on the Urban Local Bodies.

By doing so, Central Railway moves closer to achieving the 'Net Zero Station' target set by the Government of India and the Railway Board, marking a milestone in the journey towards environmental responsibility and sustainability.