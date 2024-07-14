Chandrababu Naidu meets Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, discusses politics and cooperation

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde met in Mumbai on Sunday and held discussions on various issues.

Naidu, who is the Telugu Desam Party leader, was in Mumbai to attend the wedding festivities of Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In a post on 'X', the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said the chief ministers discussed cooperation between their states for progress.