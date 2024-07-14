Chandrababu Naidu meets Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, discusses politics and cooperation

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde met in Mumbai on Sunday and held discussions on various issues.
Naidu, who is the Telugu Desam Party leader, was in Mumbai to attend the wedding festivities of Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
In a post on 'X', the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said the chief ministers discussed cooperation between their states for progress.
During the meeting Naidu was accompanied by civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu while Shinde was accompanied by his son and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, who is also the Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader.
On Saturday, Ram Mohan Naidu, accompanied by minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol and Dr Shinde inspected the ongoing works at the Navi Mumbai International Airport.
The Naidu-Shinde meeting took place a day after the visit of PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai.
The chief ministers spoke for nearly half an hour at Shinde's official residence, Varsha.
“The two chief ministers discussed how the states of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra can be developed further by increasing mutual cooperation,” official sources said.
Published 14 July 2024, 09:17 IST