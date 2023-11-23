Chhagan Bhujbal may join BJP, says Manoj Jarange-Patil

Mumbai: In what sparked off a political buzz amid the Maratha reservation issue, Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil on Thursday claimed that veteran NCP leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal is headed to the BJP.
Even as the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP has declared support to the cause of Jarange-Patil fight’s for Maratha reservation and issuance of Kunbi-Maratha and Maratha-Kunbi caste certificates which would enable them to get benefits of reservation in jobs and education, Bhujbal has opposed it.
Bhujbal, the current state Food and Civil Supplies Minister and President of Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, is among the tallest OBC leaders in the state.
Bhujbal’s stance of consolidating the OBC leadership in the state and launching a tirade against Jalna-based Jarange-Patil had embarrassed Shinde, while the two deputy chief ministers - Devendra Fadnavis of BJP and Ajit Pawar of NCP - have largely maintained silence.
As Jarange-Patil concluded the state-wide tour in Ahmednagar district on Thursday, he said: “Bhujbal seems to have some offer from BJP….the Home Minister (Fadnavis) is not saying anything…on the other hand Ajit Pawar should rein him in…”
Jarange-Patil also accused Bhujbal of changing parties - in fact, he had started his political journey with the Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, then joined the Congress and then NCP when Sharad Pawar formed it. During Ajit Pawar’s rebellion, he chose to leave the senior Pawar and join the nephew.
Bhujbal, however, has so far not commented on the claim of Jarange-Patil.
Jarange-Patil and Bhujbal have started a no-holds-barred attack against each other.