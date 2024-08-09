CM face becomes bone of contention among MVA parties ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections

Mumbai: Whether or not to go with a chief-ministerial face in the Legislative Assembly elections in Maharashtra seems to be becoming a bone of contention among the three Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) allies.

There are differences among the top leadership of the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) - and this has come out in the open.

The development comes after Thackeray, a former Chief Minister of the MVA, visited New Delhi and met Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the Congress President and Pawar.