CM Shinde reaches out to Manoj Jarange-Patil as Maratha quota turns violent

Security at the houses and offices of MPs, MLAs, MLCs and top politicians have been beefed up.

The security at offices of political parties too have been increased.

Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, reviewed the law and order situation of the state.

The bungalows of two sitting NCP MLAs - Prakash Solanke (Ajit Pawar-faction) and Sandeep Kshirsagar (Sharad Pawar-group) were set on fire in Beed district. Sandeep is nephew of senior leader and former minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar.

The protestors also vandalised the office of BJP MLA Prashant Bamb at Gangapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Even as the violence continued, politicians also threw in their lot with the Marathas and sent in resignation letters or offered to resign. Hemant Patil and Hemant Godse, two MPs from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena announced their resignation while BJP MLA Laxman Pawar and Congress MLA Suresh Warpudkare offered to resign.

As a measure, the Beed district administration and police issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in some areas where violence has been reported.

Late in the evening, Shinde had called on Governor Ramesh Bais and apprised him of the situation.