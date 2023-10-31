CM Shinde reaches out to Manoj Jarange-Patil as Maratha quota turns violent

Mumbai: Amid pan-Maharashtra widespread protests and serious law and order situation over the Maratha reservation issue, Chief Minister Eknath Singh reached out to Manoj Jarange-Patil and spoke over a telephone call for 30 minutes on Tuesday.
What emerged from the discussions is not yet known.
Jarange-Patil is expected to announce his stand at 11:00 am when he addresses a news conference.
The weekly Cabinet meeting is scheduled at 12:00 pm at Mantralaya in Mumbai.
The first report of the Committee headed by Justice Sandeep Shinde has been submitted to the Maharashtra government which would be discussed in the meeting.
Justice Shinde is currently heading the committee to determine the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), including legal and administrative framework, for giving caste certificates to the Kunbi community in the Marathwada region based on the Nizam-era documents.
Security at the houses and offices of MPs, MLAs, MLCs and top politicians have been beefed up.
The security at offices of political parties too have been increased.
Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, reviewed the law and order situation of the state.
The bungalows of two sitting NCP MLAs - Prakash Solanke (Ajit Pawar-faction) and Sandeep Kshirsagar (Sharad Pawar-group) were set on fire in Beed district. Sandeep is nephew of senior leader and former minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar.
The protestors also vandalised the office of BJP MLA Prashant Bamb at Gangapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.
Even as the violence continued, politicians also threw in their lot with the Marathas and sent in resignation letters or offered to resign. Hemant Patil and Hemant Godse, two MPs from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena announced their resignation while BJP MLA Laxman Pawar and Congress MLA Suresh Warpudkare offered to resign.
As a measure, the Beed district administration and police issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in some areas where violence has been reported.
Late in the evening, Shinde had called on Governor Ramesh Bais and apprised him of the situation.
Meanwhile, Shrimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj of Kolhapur, the 12th descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is expected to meet Jarange-Patil and hold discussions with him.
The villagers of Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna where Jarange-Patil is undertaking fast unto death are not allowing politicians to enter the village.
Tuesday is the seventh day of his fast. At the request of the community, he has started taking water now.