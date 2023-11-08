CM Shinde asks Maharashtra ministers to be cautious while speaking on Maratha quota

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday expressed displeasure over contradictory statements made by his cabinet colleagues on Maratha reservation and urged them to exercise caution on the emotive issue.

Shinde made his displeasure known to his ministerial colleagues while presiding over a state cabinet meeting here, sources said.

The issue of Maratha quota, which saw activist Manoj Jarange undertaking a nine-day fast and setting December 24 deadline for its resolution, and the political fallout of the reservation agitation, was discussed at the meeting.

In the meeting, food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, said the government needs to ensure that bogus Kunbi caste certificates are not distributed to those seeking reservation under the other backward classes category, according to the sources.