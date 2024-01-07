CM Shinde dubs Uddhav Thackeray as 'anti-development'

On the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), CM Shinde said, "Modern technology has been used for the construction of the longest sea bridge in the country. The (quantity of) steel used for this bridge is four times of the Howrah bridge in Kolkata."

The MTHL, also known as Atal Setu named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, Shinde's office said on Saturday.