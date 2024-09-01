CM Shinde, Dy CMs Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar hold seat-sharing talks; consensus on 173 seats

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar held seat-sharing talks in Nagpur for the upcoming state assembly polls, which are likely to be held in October-November.

The meeting, which lasted for around three hours as per BJP sources, was held on Saturday.

"Yesterday's meeting was in line with the previous two-three rounds of initial discussions that took place. The final seat sharing will be sealed after another two to three meetings," the sources said.