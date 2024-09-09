CM Shinde to launch family visit campaign 

“The focus will be on both families who have already benefited from the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and those who are yet to be reached,” Shinde said.

Earlier, Shinde held a video conference with Shiv Sena ministers, MPs, MLAs, and activists statewide to discuss the campaign’s rollout.

The 10 schemes highlighted in this campaign include: Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Lek Ladki Lakhpati Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, Annapurna Yojana, Free Higher Education Scheme for Girls, Mukhya Mantri Vayoshri Yojana, Thirtha Darshan Yojana, Agriculture Pump Power Bill Waiver Yojana, Labor Welfare Yojana.

The campaign's objective is to ensure families are informed about these schemes, verify if they’ve received benefits, assist those who haven’t, and explain the processes for other government initiatives.

CM Shinde expressed confidence that this initiative will ensure no one is left out from benefiting from the government's welfare programs.

"This campaign is about giving, not taking from the people," he said, noting that the Shiv Sena will spearhead the initiative according to party policies.