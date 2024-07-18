Pune ACB receives disproportionate assets complaint against Puja Khedkar's father

"An open inquiry against Dilip Khedkar is currently underway at the Ahmednagar unit by Nashik ACB. We have now received another complaint seeking an open inquiry. We have recorded the complainant's statement and forwarded the complaint to ACB headquarters along with the evidence," Pune ACB Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe said on Wednesday.

He said directions have been sought from the ACB headquarters to either incorporate the fresh complaint into the ongoing probe or whether to conduct a separate open inquiry.

Dilip Khedkar and his wife Manorama Khedkar have remained untraceable after police registered an FIR against them over a video purportedly showing Manorama threatening some persons with a gun following a land dispute in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district.