Congress' 50% commission charge against Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra govt

Mumbai: Launching a scathing attack on the Eknath Shinde-headed Maha Yuti dispensation, AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala accused the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance of being a “50 per cent commission government” riddled with corruption.

“The Maha Yuti government is not doing the development work of the people but is eating the cream by taking 50 per cent commission,” Chennithala said in Nanded, where he reviewed the preparations of Assembly polls of the Congress for the Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani districts in the Marathwada region.

State Congress President Nana Patole, Leader of the Opposition in State Assembly Vijay Wadettiewar, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat among others are accompanying Chennithala, a veteran Congressman.