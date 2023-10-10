Congress demands caste-based census in Maharashtra

Patole said when he was the Speaker, he introduced a resolution in the Assembly to conduct a caste-based census, the resolution was approved as well. “Following Maharashtra, other state assemblies in the country also passed similar resolutions, but the BJP-led central government did not conduct a caste-based census. The issue of political reservations for OBCs in the state is still pending. The Maratha reservation issue hasn't been resolved, and the question of reservation for the Dhangar community remains persistent. If the demands of these communities are to be met, then the only way forward is a caste-based census,” he added.