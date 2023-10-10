Congress demands caste-based census in Maharashtra

Hours after the Congress Working Committee approved two important resolutions to conduct caste-based census and to remove the 50 per cent limit on reservations, the grand old party demanded it in Maharashtra - which would go to polls just after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
"Recently, the Bihar government has set an example for the country by conducting a caste-based census. The Congress-ruled states have also decided to conduct a caste-based census on the similar lines. Now, the BJP-ruled states and Maharashtra should also conduct a caste-based census,” Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said.
"The stand of the Congress party remains that the proportion of a community's population should determine its rightful share (Jiski Jitni Bhagidari, Uski Utni Hissedari '). It's crucial to conduct a caste-based census to ensure every community gets its due share,” said Patole, a former Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
About his home state, Patole said: “In Maharashtra, there's a demand for Maratha reservation, but until the 50 per cent reservation limit is removed, the path to reservations won't be clear. The Congress party has consistently urged the central government to remove this 50 per cent limit, but the BJP-led central government hasn't made a decision on it. The BJP opposes conducting a caste-based census, and the reasons they provide for this opposition are laughable.”
Patole said when he was the Speaker, he introduced a resolution in the Assembly to conduct a caste-based census, the resolution was approved as well. “Following Maharashtra, other state assemblies in the country also passed similar resolutions, but the BJP-led central government did not conduct a caste-based census. The issue of political reservations for OBCs in the state is still pending. The Maratha reservation issue hasn't been resolved, and the question of reservation for the Dhangar community remains persistent. If the demands of these communities are to be met, then the only way forward is a caste-based census,” he added.