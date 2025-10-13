Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Congress hits out at BJP for not naming Metro station in Mumbai after Nehru

The entire country knows that the area in Worli (where the Metro station is located) is identified by the name Nehru Science Centre, Sachin Sawant said.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 08:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 08:36 IST
India NewsBJPCongressMumbaiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraJawaharlal NehruSachin Sawant

Follow us on :

Follow Us