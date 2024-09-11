Congress leader targets CM Shinde over land allotment to minister's trust; BJP hits back

Wadettiwar on Tuesday told reporters, "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has bypassed laws and given a parcel of land in Navi Mumbai to a trust owned by cabinet minister Sanjay Rathod to set up a community centre for the Banjara people."

Asked about it, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said instead of showing concerns for land parcels in Mumbai or Navi Mumbai, Wadettiwar should focus on his assembly constituency in Chandrapur district.