Congress slams Union minister Narayan Rane for questioning 'contribution' of Shankaracharyas for Hindu dharma

Mumbai: Hours after Union Minister Narayan Rane questioned the contribution of the Shankaracharyas for Hindu dharma, the Congress slammed the BJP and Sangh Parivar for the hurry in conducting the 'pran-pratishtha' of Ram temple at Ayodhya.
The Shankarcharyas, the top of Sanatan Hindu Dharma spiritual leaders, had questioned as to why the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla is being done now when the construction of the grand temple is yet to be completed.
“….What is the contribution of Shankaracharya for Hindu dharma…,” Rane had said when he was asked about it.
The Congress has reacted sharply to it.
“By asking this question, Rane has insulted Shankaracharya and the Hindu religion. What has Narayan Rane done to question the contribution of Shankaracharya?,” asked Atul Londhe, chief spokesperson of Maharashtra Congress.
Londhe further said that Rane has moved from Shiv Sena to Congress and from Congress to BJP for political interests.
“To maintain his existence in the BJP, he has no choice but to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has crossed all limits by questioning the contribution of Shankaracharya, the highest post in Hindu religion, to please Modi? Lord Shri Ram is called Maryada Purushottam because he never violated any boundaries anywhere in his life, he never disrespected elders. Even when Shri Ram got power, he renounced that power and spent 14 years in exile. People like Narayan Rane, who talk against Shankaracharya for the Ayodhya temple and Lord Ram are corrupting the religion and these people are a stain on the Hindu religion,” Londhe said in a press statement.