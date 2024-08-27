Congress targets Eknath Shinde over law and order situation in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Congress hit out at the BJP-led Maha Yuti dispensation in Maharashtra over what it described as deteriorating law and order situation besides alleging that criminals have blessings of the government.

Police personnel too are not safe, state Congress President Nana Patole said, hitting out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Fadnavis also holds the crucial portfolios of home and law and judiciary.

“The law and order situation in Maharashtra has completely collapsed. During the tenure of the unconstitutional Shinde-Fadnavis government, criminals have become emboldened by receiving government blessings. Women are not safe either at home or outside, and even girls in schools are not safe. Now, even the protectors of the law, the police, are not safe. A robbery occurred in the homes of 13 police officers in the Mahim police colony in Mumbai, and now a police sub-inspector was attacked with a sickle in Pune,” said Patole, a former Legislative Assembly Speaker.