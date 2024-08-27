Congress targets Eknath Shinde over law and order situation in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Congress hit out at the BJP-led Maha Yuti dispensation in Maharashtra over what it described as deteriorating law and order situation besides alleging that criminals have blessings of the government.
Police personnel too are not safe, state Congress President Nana Patole said, hitting out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.
Fadnavis also holds the crucial portfolios of home and law and judiciary.
“The law and order situation in Maharashtra has completely collapsed. During the tenure of the unconstitutional Shinde-Fadnavis government, criminals have become emboldened by receiving government blessings. Women are not safe either at home or outside, and even girls in schools are not safe. Now, even the protectors of the law, the police, are not safe. A robbery occurred in the homes of 13 police officers in the Mahim police colony in Mumbai, and now a police sub-inspector was attacked with a sickle in Pune,” said Patole, a former Legislative Assembly Speaker.
“The criminals have been emboldened with the blessing of the state government. The police too are now under attack,” alleged Patole.
According to him, the BJP alliance government has weakened the police force. “During this government's tenure, criminals have gained official power. Some criminals are seen accompanying the Chief Minister, while others have been provided Y-plus security. Some are even admitted to hospitals under the pretext of treatment and are receiving five-star services. It is due to the government's blessings that criminals are daring to attack the police. Under this government, the common people are not safe. The government is shameless, abandoning the public and is continuing to plunder the public,” said Patole.
Published 27 August 2024, 03:38 IST