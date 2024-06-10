Congress to face consequences in Maharashtra polls for opposing interests of Marathas: Jarange

Kunbi, an agrarian group, falls under the OBC category, and Jarange has been demanding that Kunbi certificates be issued to all Marathas, thus making them eligible for quota benefits. Jarange on Monday also demanded implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette for the Kunbi records of Marathas. He said 57 lakh documents have been received proving that Marathas and Kunbis are the same. He also demanded withdrawal of cases against protesters seeking Maratha quota. Before this, the activist held the agitation over the quota issue between February 10 and 26.