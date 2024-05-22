Contact local authorities for any issues: Hingoli admin to parents of students in Kyrgyzstan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Hingoli administration in Maharashtra has appealed to the parents of students studying in Kyrgyzstan, which has been hit by violence, to contact the district disaster management office for any issues, officials said.

Nearly 500 students from Maharashtra have been pursuing medical education in Kyrgyzstan and there is a possibility that they may face issues due to the violence, the Hingoli district administration said in a release on Tuesday.