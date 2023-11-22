Cops asked to cut grass as punishment for appearing late in Maharashtra court

In a bizarre punishment that has shocked many, two policemen from the Parbhani district in Maharashtra were ordered to cut grass by a first class judicial magistrate for turning up late to court, a report in Times of India has revealed.

Senior police officers told the publication that the two cops in question were on night duty and had picked up two individuals for loitering on the streets somewhere in Manvat on October 22, which was a Sunday.

They had to produce the detainees in question at 11 am in a holiday court, but they turned up at 11:30, which did not sit well with the judicial magistrate, who in turn asked them to cut grass.