Council polls are the next big test for Maharashtra

Mumbai: In what would be the next big task for the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A. bloc), the two diametrically-opposite alliances are facing elections to 15 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

While the elections to four graduate/teachers seats scheduled to be held on 26 June, the Election Commission on Tuesday announced the schedule for the biennial elections for 11 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council, the electoral college for which is Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The elections to 11 seats would be held on 12 July.