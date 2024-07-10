Cross-voting fears loom large over Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

Mumbai: Just around three months in the run up to the Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra, the Maha Yuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi are gearing up for a major battle where the stakes are very high for both the sides.

The biennial elections for 11 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council - where 12 candidates are in fray, is set to have a photo-finish and may trigger another round of political developments in this western Indian state.

The electoral college for this election is the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, which currently has a strength of 274.