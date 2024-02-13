Day after quitting Congress, Ashok Chavan heads to BJP

Mumbai: Much on expected lines, veteran politician Ashok Chavan will join the BJP on Tuesday a day after his resignation from the Congress, a party with which he had been associated from his childhood.
Chavan (65) is a former two-time Maharashtra chief minister and ex-president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
“I am making a new beginning today. I am joining the BJP. The Congress chapter is over now. I am not going to speak on it,” Chavan said on Tuesday.
Chavan on Monday resigned from primary membership of the Congress, stepped down as Congress Working Committee member and resigned as a member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
Chavan would join the BJP in presence of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
Chavan is a two-time MP and five-time MLA from Nanded district of Marathwada region of the state.
Chavan is son of former two-time Maharashtra chief minister Shankarrao Chavan, who had also been a long-time union minister having portfolios like home, defence, and finance besides being the deputy chairman of Planning Commission.
“It is not a jolt to us,” AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala said, reacting to the development.