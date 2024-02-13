JOIN US
maharashtra

Day after quitting Congress, Ashok Chavan heads to BJP

Chavan on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the Congress, stepped down as Congress Working Committee member and resigned as a member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
Last Updated 13 February 2024, 06:19 IST

Mumbai: Much on expected lines, veteran politician Ashok Chavan will join the BJP on Tuesday a day after his resignation from the Congress, a party with which he had been associated from his childhood.

Chavan (65) is a former two-time Maharashtra chief minister and ex-president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

“I am making a new beginning today. I am joining the BJP. The Congress chapter is over now. I am not going to speak on it,” Chavan said on Tuesday.

Chavan on Monday resigned from primary membership of the Congress, stepped down as Congress Working Committee member and resigned as a member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Chavan would join the BJP in presence of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Chavan is a two-time MP and five-time MLA from Nanded district of Marathwada region of the state.

Chavan is son of former two-time Maharashtra chief minister Shankarrao Chavan, who had also been a long-time union minister having portfolios like home, defence, and finance besides being the deputy chairman of Planning Commission.

“It is not a jolt to us,” AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala said, reacting to the development.

(Published 13 February 2024, 06:19 IST)
