Day after quitting Congress, Ashok Chavan heads to BJP

Mumbai: Much on expected lines, veteran politician Ashok Chavan will join the BJP on Tuesday a day after his resignation from the Congress, a party with which he had been associated from his childhood.

Chavan (65) is a former two-time Maharashtra chief minister and ex-president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

“I am making a new beginning today. I am joining the BJP. The Congress chapter is over now. I am not going to speak on it,” Chavan said on Tuesday.

Chavan on Monday resigned from primary membership of the Congress, stepped down as Congress Working Committee member and resigned as a member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.