Dharavi: A shantytown caught in a slugfest

Shinde retaliated, questioning several contracts of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation awarded during the erstwhile MVA government’s tenure. “It was Thackeray’s government that laid down the terms and conditions (for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project),” said Ashish Shelar, chief of BJP’s Mumbai unit.

The row over the project for its redevelopment has now turned into a major political issue ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Maharashtra and possibly the civic elections in Mumbai in 2024.

The Adani Group’s Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL) has rejected the allegation by the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT). “It is important to note that the tender conditions were finalised during the tenure of the MVA government, which demitted office at the end of June 2022. The finalised conditions, including the obligations and incentives, which were known to all the bidders, have not been changed for the awardee post the tendering process. Hence, this political allegation is baseless and factually incorrect that any special benefits have been given to the Adani Group,” a DRPPL spokesperson said.

“All eligible tenement holders will be provided with key-to-key solution, which means they will move into their new homes in Dharavi itself. As per the tender conditions, even ineligible tenement holders will be provided accommodation under the Rental Housing Policy. The tender provisions also ensure that eligible residential tenements will receive 17 per cent more area than other SRA projects in Mumbai,” the spokesperson said and added that the generation and usage of the TDR too were as per the tender conditions and fully compliant with the relevant laws.

Not all residents of Dharavi are convinced though.

“Dharavi is a city within a city. It has its own culture and ethos. Dharavi is mini-India. The slum has its own character. It would lose that character once there is rapid development,” said Appa Patil, a resident of the locality. “One must visit Dharavi during festivals and see what it represents. We feel that Dharavi would not remain the same if the redevelopment is like any other redevelopment,” said another resident, Hari Nadar.

Spread across the Sion-Matunga stations of the Central Railway and Bandra-Mahim on the Western Railway, the Dharavi locality, this is also a business hub – and the turnover is difficult to estimate as it is in the informal sector.

The Mithi river empties into the Arabian Sea through the Mahim creek.

“Dharavi is very unique. Almost everything, right from a needle to a computer is manufactured here. The apparel tailored here can compete with the best brands of the world. In fact, several big brands get their clothes tailored here. Plastics, leather, garments, pottery, bakery, food, catering, confectionary…you would find everything here,” said Mumbai-based researcher, writer and storyteller, Ajit Joshi.

The slum also contains 28 temples, 11 mosques, 6 churches, 50 banks and 60 government schools – and also has a mobile design museum where people showcase their products.

Dharavi also has a small fort known as the Riwa Fort. Also known as Kala Qilla or Black Fort, it is currently in a dilapidated condition. It was built by the first Governor of Bombay, Gerald Aungier (1669–1677). It was part of the larger Bombay Castle, and marked the northern portion of British-held Bombay in the 17th century. The castle was also used as a watchtower, guarding the territory against the Portuguese-held (and later Maratha-held) Salsette Island.

Back then, it was a large swamp and primarily inhabited by Koli fishermen who made a living from the waters. As the legend goes, the British built a dam on the Mithi river due to which there was no water to feed the swamp and it dried off. The fishermen near the sea and a community of potters moved in here. In fact, they could be called the first settlers of the region. As Mumbai turned into a hub for textiles, thousands of men from north India moved in as well and the slum as we know it started to take shape. Slowly and slowly since the sixties, migrants started moving in – making what Dharavi is today.

“Apart from resettlement, livelihood is a big challenge. I intend to transform Dharavi into a modern city hub by looking at ways and means to support and strengthen existing micro-enterprises and small industries and by promoting new-age jobs with a special focus on youth and women,” Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, wrote in an article. “This will be achieved using a multi-pronged strategy with the help of sectoral experts and civil society. It could be a combination of training centres focused on upskilling, common facility centres for product-based as well as service-based entrepreneurship models, R&D centres, data centres, MSME help desks, etc. Another important element could be the creation of organised and systemic marketplaces in line with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC),” he wrote in the article posted on the Adani Group’s website.

Dharavi’s hovels have for long provided a contrast to the skyline – decked with high-rises – of the financial capital of India.

Adani, however, is promising a complete transformation of the cluster.

“God willing, the likes of Danny Boyle will discover that the new Dharavi is producing millionaires without the slumdog prefix,” wrote the chairman of the group.